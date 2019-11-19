RCMP seeks man wanted on warrant in connection with home invasion and assault

On October 28th, a warrant of arrest was issued in Edmundston Provincial Court for 42-year-old Bernny Parent from Grand Falls, New Brunswick. Parent is charged with breaking and entering, committing an indictable offense inside a dwelling house, uttering threats, and assault.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on December 14th, 2018, in Saint-André during which a residence was broken into, and the occupants of the home were allegedly threatened and assaulted.

Parent is described as being five feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds (86 kilograms). He has brown hair, brown eyes and is known to frequent the Grand Falls, Perth-Andover and Tobique First Nation areas.

Anyone who sees Parent is advised not to approach him and to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parent is asked to call the Saint‑Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).