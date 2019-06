The budget referendum for RSU #39 has passed.

Question 1 asked the voter "Do you favor approving the Regional School Unit 39 budget for the upcoming school year that was adopted at the latest Regional School Unit budget meeting?" Its passed with 114 votes for it, and 50 votes against it. Question 2 asked voters "Do you wish to continue the budget validation referendum process in the Regional School Unit 39 for an additional three years?" Question 2 passed with 108 votes in favor, and 57 opposed.