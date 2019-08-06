Rabies bait drop expected to wrap up this afternoon in Northern Maine

"As we continue to fly these lines and distribute bates we'll continue to move west."

Jesse Morris is a wildlife biologist with USDA. He's going over the flight plan for the rabies bate drop.

"In Maine we're dropping roughly 350 thousand vaccines here in Maine and this is to prevent the Northern spread of rabies."

"This square block is the fishmeal polymer, this is distributed by ground or helicopter in urban areas, this is the one that's distributed by aircraft and it's sachet coated in fishmeal."

Flights began taking off from the Houlton International airport over the weekend.

"We do this annually in Maine, it's a large scale project that goes from basically Maine is the beginning of this project and the national project stretched from Ohio all the way down to Alabama so it'll be going on for the next six weeks."

The goal is for animals to consume these packets to get the vaccine in their system.

"Their immune system thinks it's a virus and creates these antibodies to fight that virus, while the immune system then kind of puts it in its memory bank and then the memory bank if it ever is contract with a rabid animal will go and the antibodies will fight that virus."

More than a month after the bait drop USDA will return to set up live cage traps. Typically around 200-220 raccoons are caught over the course of 10 trap nights.

Blood is drawn from each raccoon and tests are done. Morris says rabies is not bad in Northern Maine, but it is prevalent in the central and southern part of the state. The goal for this program is to stop the spreading of the virus. With the night weather Maine's been experiencing Morris expects to be wrapped up early by Tuesday afternoon, the next bait drop will then happen in Vermont.