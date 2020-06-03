Rain runoff raises concerns for local conservationists

There's not a lot of time between harvest and the first snowfall. Randy Martin, Executive Director of the Central Aroostook Soil & Water Conservation District, says that prevents many farmers from planting a secondary crop to protect the soil over the winter.

"There hasn't been enough time to establish a cover crop, be it oats or potatoes, so the soil is just laying there bare again. The fact that it has been so dry, oats and cover crops haven't germinated and they're not growing well," says Randy Martin.

