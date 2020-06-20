Rangers fighting wildfire west of Portage

A wildfire west of Portage continued to keep members of the Maine Forest Service busy on Saturday.

Extreme heat the past few days made it difficult for fire crews to fight the Wilderness Island Fire in T14 R9 WELS, west of Fish River Lake. Most of the heat was reported well interior of rangers' fire lines, but some was closer to the outer perimeter.

A night shift crew is working the scene. The Forest Service expects to be fully staffed for daytime operations.

Officials say the fire danger is high, as temperatures remain well in the upper 80s. Anyone planning to build a fire or use fireworks should first consult with their local fire department.