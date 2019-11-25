Recent retirement inspires hospital staff to become certified in wound care

Retirements, especially at hospitals, often leave a void that can affect entire departments. Dr. Tiffany Frederickson, of A.R. Gould Hospital's General Surgery and Wound and Ostomy Clinic, says that's why she and others in the department became certified in ostomy and wound care. Now they're better prepared to address the needs of patients, both before and after surgery.

"It's very important for people who are going to be undergoing a surgery that life-changing and that crucial and life-affecting to have preoperative counseling, preoperative marking, talking to the surgeon who's going to do it - whether that's myself or somebody else - to make sure that we plan this out to give them the best possible outcome. And then that we give them the training and the education they need right afterwards and then that we continue to support for them for the rest of their lives or as long as they've got that stoma," says Dr. Tiffany Frederickson.