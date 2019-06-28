Governor Mills office said Thursday that the law will take effect in mid-September. Maine voters approved of legalizing marijuana in a public vote in 2016, but sales have been long delayed. State officials say marijuana for adult recreational use could arrive in stores as soon as early 2020. Municipalities could opt in or out of allowing marijuana sales. Only a handful of cities and towns have laid the groundwork for retail sales.
Governor Mills setting up framework for recreational marijuana sales
