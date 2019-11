ITS 83 South heading to Presque Isle will be unusable Monday and Tuesday to allow Langille Construction time and space to add fill to the first culvert.

According to Tim Stitham of the Washburn Trail Runners, this will make it safe for the groomer to traverse over the culvert. Currently there are only a few inches on either side, making passage risky in that area.

Please avoid this trail as it will not be passable while work is being completed.