Red Cross Sleeves Up Telethon Success

The sleeves up telethon was a success! WAGM partnered with the American Red Cross, asking people to call in and to make an appointment to donate blood. Giving blood can often be the difference between life and death. According to the Market Manager for the Red Cross, Tom Hilman, every 2 seconds someone needs blood. He adds that whole blood has a 42 day shelf life, while platelets only have a 5 day shelf life. So donating is always needed. You can still sign up for an appointment by visiting the red cross dot org website.