Red Cross Offers Services For Those Displaced by House Fire

A late night fire in Presque Isle has displaced two people. The fire started late Monday night at 58 Ward St in Presque Isle. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Chief Communications officer for the American Red Cross of Northern New England says they are helping the two people displaced by this fire. She says they are meeting their immediate needs such as food, a safe place to sleep and other essentials. It’s one of the many services they offer to people in need.

