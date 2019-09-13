Red Cross assisting three people displaced by Thursday night fire at a home in Presque Isle

PRESQUE ISLE (Sept. 13, 2019) – Disaster responders from the American Red Cross of Maine were working Friday with residents of an apartment building who were displaced by a Thursday night home fire.

As of Friday morning, the Red Cross was working with three people to ensure that their immediate needs such as food, a safe place to sleep and other essentials are met. That number may increase.

The Red Cross will be remain in contact with displaced residents to provide community referrals as they begin their road to recovery.

The American Red Cross helps people affected by home fires and other disasters with their immediate physical needs and also provides them with emotional support. Individuals wishing to support Red Cross Disaster Services can call (800) RED-CROSS or visit MaineRedCross.org.

