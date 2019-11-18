Red Cross encourages people to donate blood by giving gift cards

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (Nov. 18, 2019) — The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to be the lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood. While helping to save lives is likely motivation enough, those who come out to give Nov. 18-Dec. 18 will also receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Still need reasons to fit lifesaving blood donation into busy holiday schedules? Try these three:

• It’s quick and easy to find a convenient blood drive. Search for drives by ZIP code and make an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

• Donors can save time by completing a RapidPass®. The entire donation process only takes about an hour, but donors can save time with RapidPass. Pre-donation reading and health history questions can be completed online to save about 15 minutes.

• Donors will get important health information. Donors receive a mini-health screening to help determine eligibility that includes blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin readings. First-time donors will also find out their blood type soon after donating.

As schedules fill with holiday parties, shopping and fun with friends and family, many blood donors delay giving. Unfortunately, that may lead to delays in treatments for patients relying on blood. Right now, there is a critical need for type O blood donors.

The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give Nov. 18-Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.) Additionally, those who come to give Nov. 27-30 will receive an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Aroostook

Fort Kent

12/17/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., UMaine Sports Center, School Street

Presque Isle

12/18/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sargent Family Community Center, 22 Chapman Rd

