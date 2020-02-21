Reed Plantation Car Accident

Robin Norris 49 was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty east on Main Street, Reed Plantation. Norris heard a pop sound come from her engine compartment and the cab began to fill with white smoke. Norris and her 12 year old granddaughter exited the vehicle. Norris opened the hood to find flames coming from her engine. Norris and her granddaughter ran away from the vehicle. The vehicle was quickly engulfed by the flames. Reed Plantation Fire Department responded and contained the fire. Neither Norris nor her granddaughter were injured. The vehicle was a complete loss and was towed by York’s Towing.