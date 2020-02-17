Regional school for southern Aroostook hits setback

The RSU 50 school board voted earlier this week to pull out of the multi-school district project. They serve students in Crystal, Dyer Brook, Hersey, Island Falls, Merrill, Oakfield and Smyrna.

According to Superintendent Jon Porter, there were many factors that went into the school board's February 10th decision. Some factors were $2.4 million the district has recently spent to renovate and repair their grade pre-K-12 school. He says that higher taxes and initial start-up costs were also concerning to some member communities.