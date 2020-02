Having a heart attack or other heart issue can be scary, but recovery doesn't have to be a dreaded experience. Karla Allen, Manager of the cardiac rehab division at A.R. Gould Hospital, says patients get rehabilitated so they can get back to their daily routines.

"They come in and get rehabilitated. They get back to work. They get educated on heart disease. What happened to them, how did - how did they get here, and how do we not come back," says Karla Allen.