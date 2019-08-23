Remembering Loring Air Force Base 25 years after it closed

"It was one of those bases where you were drawn to the local people and they were drawn to you."

And many people will be drawn there this weekend for the Loring Military open house.

"Friday we're going to start off with a meet and greet at the open house and that'll be basically people stopping in, saying Hi, checking in, seeing what's going on, then on Saturday we start the majority of our events with an opening at 9 o'clock."

Cuppy Johndro is a co event coordinator at Loring Military heritage center. Loring began operation in the early 1950s.

"There was so much that happened at Loring, the 51 years that Loring was open, we had a lot of firsts from a small television station to the last person who was stationed here, and everything in between, plus the 25 years after and what it did to the local economy but Loring isn't dead out there, there's things that are going on at the hotel back in business, dfast job corp, all those things are still there and happening, Loring still breaths and every summer people come back , the veterans come back to see our museum and be part of it."

Those veterans and their families are expected to come back this weekend for the open house.

"Originally we had a static display which is a B52 coming in and sitting on the tarmac and people would be able to go inside but unfortunately some plans had changed, things were in question about different events with the air force so they told us we couldn't have that and now they're going to be doing a fly over at 2 but the fly over will not be just be one time it'll be three times."

Johndro says despite the changes in events they're still expecting a large crowd.

"We just hope people understand that this was beyond our control."

Loring is steeped in history and Johndro says its closure left a big hole in The County.

"Loring was the biggest weapon storage area in the military. It was the first 48 hour continuous port of any hanger ever and it's only one of two monolith hangers, we have one and there's another one on the east coast, those were engineering marvels at the time Loring was built, if you go out that thing stills stands."

The open house is expected to kick off on Friday afternoon and go until Sunday afternoon.

