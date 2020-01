It has been a quiet week of weather. Taking advantage of the quiet weather, current members of the Maine Snowmobile Association are in The County checking out the trails. Mike Grass, MSA President, says it is been a great few days.

"It's actually a lot like riding in late March the way the weather has been. Trails are in good shape, groomers have done an excellent job, weather has been nice so it's been pretty good," says Mike Grass.