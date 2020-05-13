Rescheduled flyover will touch Northern Maine and Down East

BANGOR, MAINE (05/13/2020) (readMedia)-- Officials with the 101st Air Refueling Wing announced today the rescheduling of the second half of Maine's Operation American Resolve flyover for Thursday, May 14. The event, which began with a flyover route on May 12, is being conducted as a salute to all of Maine's front line healthcare workers and essential personnel across the state.

"We are looking forward to continuing our tribute and are pleased that we were able to make some additions to the flight path," said Col. Frank Roy, commander of the 101st. "With its aerial refueling mission, the KC-135 Stratotanker adds worldwide range to American air power. With that in mind, we hope this small token of appreciation helps inspire front line workers and all Mainers that we are in this for the long haul, and we are all in it together."

Bar Harbor is included in Thursday's route after an in-flight change due to weather on Tuesday's flight.

The route and approximate flyover times are:

MDI Hospital / Bar Harbor – 11:15am

Down East Community Hospital / Machias - 11:25am

Houlton Regional Hospital / Houlton - 11:52am

Aroostook Medical Center / Presque Isle - 12:03pm

Loring - 12:09pm

St. John River Valley – 12:11pm

Northern Maine Medical Center / Fort Kent - 12:23pm

Cary Medical Center / Caribou - 12:32pm

Millinocket Regional Hospital / Millinocket - 12:51pm

Penobscot Valley Hospital / Lincoln - 12:58pm

Mayo Regional Hospital / Dover-Foxcroft - 1:07pm

