Rescheduled flyover will touch Northern Maine and Down East

BANGOR, MAINE (05/13/2020) (readMedia)-- Officials with the 101st Air Refueling Wing announced today the rescheduling of the second half of Maine's Operation American Resolve flyover for Thursday, May 14. The event, which began with a flyover route on May 12, is being conducted as a salute to all of Maine's front line healthcare workers and essential personnel across the state.
"We are looking forward to continuing our tribute and are pleased that we were able to make some additions to the flight path," said Col. Frank Roy, commander of the 101st. "With its aerial refueling mission, the KC-135 Stratotanker adds worldwide range to American air power. With that in mind, we hope this small token of appreciation helps inspire front line workers and all Mainers that we are in this for the long haul, and we are all in it together."
Bar Harbor is included in Thursday's route after an in-flight change due to weather on Tuesday's flight.
The route and approximate flyover times are:
MDI Hospital / Bar Harbor – 11:15am
Down East Community Hospital / Machias - 11:25am
Houlton Regional Hospital / Houlton - 11:52am
Aroostook Medical Center / Presque Isle - 12:03pm
Loring - 12:09pm
St. John River Valley – 12:11pm
Northern Maine Medical Center / Fort Kent - 12:23pm
Cary Medical Center / Caribou - 12:32pm
Millinocket Regional Hospital / Millinocket - 12:51pm
Penobscot Valley Hospital / Lincoln - 12:58pm
Mayo Regional Hospital / Dover-Foxcroft - 1:07pm