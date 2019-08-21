Residents and kids enjoyed story time at Caribou Rehab and Nursing Center

Residents at the Caribou Rehab and Nursing Center are watching kids make art projects and play after reading books about dinosaurs. According to Melissa Swanberg, the creator of little acorns to mighty oaks, she decided to start this storytime because she wanted to allow the kids and the residents to spend time together. Swanberg says,

"There's a lot of separation between the elderly and the really young and so I decided I could do my part in helping you know merge those two groups of people that might not spend a lot of time together by putting on this storytime. I think there's a lot of people in the nursing homes who may not be getting a lot of visitors so I thought it was a win-win to have the kids come in and spread some sunshine and to have the residents come in and part some wisdom upon the younger generation."

Some of the other themes were princesses, superheroes, and space. Swanberg adds that when she initially spoke to parents about the idea, they were concerned that some kids might be scared because they don't see oxygen machines at home and whatnot. Some residents don't necessarily want to be fully involved and working on the projects with the kids but they just enjoy just to sit there and watch them and listen to their little voices. Swanberg says she and the children all love being able to take an hour out of their day to spend time with the residents.