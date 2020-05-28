Restaurants in 3 counties no longer able to open to dine-in service in phase 2 of the state's reopening plan

As phase 2 of the governor’s plan to reopen approaches, she has announced an update for Androscoggin, Cumberland and York Counties.

June 1st marks the start day for stage 2 of the plan, which included restaurants being able to open to dine in services in those counties. The decision to limit their reopening comes amidst an increase in hospitalizations as well as an increase in case counts in those three counties, which already had the highest transmissions.

“I know this is not welcomed news to those restaurants who have been preparing to fully reopen next week, it is our hope by opening for outdoor dining and curbside pickup and takeout we can still protect the public health and perhaps lesson the economic hardship that these businesses are enduring.”, Governor Janet Mills

A date for the reopening of dine-in services in those counties is yet to be determined. Restaurants in Aroostook County were able to open on May 18th. The rest of phase two is set to go forward as planned.

