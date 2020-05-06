Restaurateur again flouts shutdown

BETHEL, Maine (AP) — A Maine restaurant owner reopened his business Tuesday, flouting Gov. Janet Mills’ executive orders for a second time after gaining some notoriety for his previous rebellion.

Rick Savage allowed dine-in customers in his Sunday River Brewing Co. in defiance of the governor’s orders, which allow restaurants to open only for takeout orders until June 1. Savage continued to criticize Mills for not acting fast enough to reopen the state’s economy after she took emergency steps to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“They don’t understand. They think they can take their time and figure things out. Businesses aren’t going to last,” he said.

The debate over the pace of reopening Maine’s economy has pitted rural towns that have been largely unaffected by the virus against urban areas that are battling the pandemic. The Democratic Mills administration has indicated a willingness to adopt different rules for different regions.

The governor’s office did not respond Tuesday to request for comment.

State Sen. Lisa Keim, a Dixfield Republican, said there’s talk of easing some restrictions on businesses, perhaps as soon as Wednesday. “A little bit of movement is coming,” she told the Sun Journal.

Savage became the voice of angry business owners last week when he denounced the governor on Fox News Channel and then shared what he said was her private cellphone number.

He lost his state licenses when he opened for a first time Friday. He said he decided to reopen Tuesday after determining that his federal beer-making permit wouldn’t be imperiled by his actions.

The state, he said, offered to restore his licenses if he’d opt for takeout orders instead of dine-in service. He rejected the offer and said he’ll pay the fines.

Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said his deputies won’t get involved as long as things remain peaceful. He reiterated that deputies are focused on providing emergency services, not administrative enforcement.