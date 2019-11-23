Retail sales returns to Masardis, with the opening of Mama Lou's

It's been more than five years since Masardis had a convenience store. That changed in October with the opening of Mama Lou's. Co-owner Lou Ann Deabay (Da-bay) says this is a dream come true for her and her husband, Eric Deabay.

"I've always wanted to own my own business, and we moved to Masardis about six years ago and that's when the store up the road burnt. We moved a little bit after that happened. And my son was graduating from high school and my daughter was gonna graduate the following year, so I didn't want the empty nest syndrome, so I started planning four years ago," says Lou Ann Deabay, co-owner of Mama Lou's.