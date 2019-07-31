Border Patrol in Houlton mourns loss of retired K9

HOULTON, Maine - Retired Border Patrol K9 “Zoly” passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Zoly had been assigned to both the Jackman and Houlton Border Patrol Stations during his career.

Zoly, a German Shepard, was born on October 14, 2007. After completing the Border Patrol canine training program, he entered into service at the Jackman Station on September 22, 2009. Zoly was certified in the detection of concealed humans and the odors of marijuana, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, their derivatives, and ecstasy.

K9 Zoly was transferred to Houlton Station on March 26, 2014 and worked there until his retirement on May 11, 2018. In retirement, Zoly was adopted by his U.S. Border Patrol canine handler.

“It’s a unique and special bond that a handler shares with his canine; difficult to define, but an unforgettable life experience. The loss of a canine partner is devastating, and the Houlton Sector Canine Unit stands in support of the handler and mourns the loss of K9 Zoly,” said Special Operations Supervisor Daniel Bryant, Houlton Sector Canine Unit Coordinator.

Zoly died unexpectedly as a result of torsion and will be fondly remembered by the men and women of Houlton Sector.