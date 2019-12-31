Revelers around the world usher in the new decade

Many locations around the world already have rung in the new year.

In Auckland, New Zealand, half a ton of fireworks burst from the Sky Tower above the city center.

The Pacific island nation of Kiribati was one of the first countries to welcome the new decade, with its 3,200 coral atolls that are strewn more than 3 million square miles, straddling the equator.

Samoa’s New Year’s Eve was more somber than usual. Fireworks erupted at midnight as people remembered the 81 lives lost in 2019’s measles epidemic.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.