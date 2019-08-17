Reward now being offered in double homicide investigation

The Maine State Police are investigating a double homicide that occurred in Castle Hill in the early morning hours of 08-13-19. They are seeking the public’s assistance with locating the person or persons involved in the homicide and any information related to the crime.

Information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of the homicides will be eligible for a $2,000 reward through Aroostook Crimestoppers. If you have any information, please contact Aroostook Crimestoppers at (800) 638-8477.

Police were called to 2052 State Road just after 12 am on Tuesday. They received a compliant of suspicious noise. Initially troopers thought they were dealing with a collision between an ATV and a pickup truck in the roadway, but quickly determined that was not the case when the bodies of the two men were found inside the truck. The two bodies were identified as 51 year old Roger Ellis and 25 year old Allen Curtis.