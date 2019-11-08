Reward offered for information about break-in at Washburn home

Washburn police are investigating a break-in at a home at 16 Story Street. The owner, Larry Bull, is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Police do not believe the vandalism cases and break-in are connected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washburn Police Department at 455-4043.

As a result of recent incidents, Washburn Police Officer Amanda Baker has organized a community watch, which has been met by strong community support.