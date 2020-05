A Polaris side-by-side, similar to the one pictured, was taken from a property on the Woodland Road sometime between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on May 19th.

The owner is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the return of the Polaris ATV. The stolen machine did have a roof and windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maine State Police or Crime Stoppers.