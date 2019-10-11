Risner to serve as interim Town Manager of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman

A familiar face in municipal government will be serving as the interim town manager of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman, starting next month.

Jim Risner, who retired almost a year ago from his position as Fort Fairfield's town manager, was selected by town officials to manage the three communities until a permanent town manager is hired. Former Town Manager David Dionne is leaving the tri-community role to be the executive director of the Aroostook Regional Transportation System in Presque Isle.