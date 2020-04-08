Road Closure: Rt.164/Washburn Road Closed near Crouseville

Darren Woods, EMA Director for Aroostook County, stated eyewitness reports of minor flooding on the Washburn Road, came in Tues. evening around 7:30 p.m.

A section of the road was inundated near the Rum Rapids/Churchill area in Crouseville, due to ice jamming on a nearby portion of the Aroostook River.

MaineDOT closed the section of roadway Tuesday evening, and it remains closed as of Wed. morning April 8th.

The NWS Caribou office has issued a Flood Advisory for the Rum Rapids/Crouseville area until 7:30 p.m. tonight, for the minor flooding currently occurring.

(Photo credited: Melissa Cronin)