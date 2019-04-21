Road Update Regarding Flooding

Several roads around the County have been affected by flooding. Currently, these are the roads affected:

Rt 162 in Sinclair is down to one lane, proceed with caution.

The Grimes Rd. in Caribou has flooded over.

Easton: Route 1A is reduced to one lane. Proceed with caution.

Mapleton: The Hughes Rd. is closed. There is also an Partial road washout.

Blaine: Kinney road.

Washburn: The Parsons Rd. is closed 1/4 mile from Castle Hill rd. There is a undermined section of road.

Presque Isle: The Henderson Rd. is still closed.

Officials ask that motorists seek alternate routes and to not drive through flooded roads. We will post more updates are they become available.