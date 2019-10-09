Road work planned Oct. 15th to 25th in Fort Kent

Town Manager Suzie Paradis says on October 15th through the 25th, Ed Pelletier & Sons will be replacing some lines on Bolduc Avenue off of U.S. Route 1 through Cannan Street. Bolduc Avenue will be closed to traffic during the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (daylight hours only).

This will affect traffic going to Fish River Rural Health offices and Forest Hill Manor. Please use the alternate route of Cannan Street (on the top of Station Hill) to have access to Fish River Rural Health offices and Forest Hill Manor.

Expect delays, have patience, and allow extra time to travel.