Roads to Recovery Adding New Activities in 2020

Roads to Recovery, a service of Aroostook Mental Health Center (AMHC) is announcing several new activities starting in January. Roads to Recovery is located at One Water Street in Caribou and is a place where individuals can come and receive support for their recovery journey, connect people to resources, and also serve as a venue for a variety of recovery meetings.

“Our peer center is growing in numbers and we’re pleased to expand our program offerings,” shared Erik Lamoreau, Substance Use Disorder Peer Recovery Center Manager. “When our community makes suggestions, we try hard to accommodate the need.”

Roads to Recovery will now host a weekly Nar-Anon meeting on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Yoga and meditation have also been added to the schedule and will be held on Saturdays at 4:30 p.m. “We will also be conducting Naloxone training on Tuesday, January 21 at 6:00 p.m.,” said Erik. “Previous trainings have been well attended and we want to make sure everyone who wants to learn how to administer Naloxone has the opportunity to do so.”

For more information on the activities or resources offered at Roads to Recovery please contact Erik at 493-1278.

Celebrating more than 55 years, AMHC is a nonprofit organization supporting nearly 6,000 clients annually. The agency has 26 service sites and 325 employees located across Aroostook, Washington, and Hancock counties providing mental health, substance use, crisis and sexual assault services. For more information, connect with AMHC at www.amhc.org.