Robin Hood flour recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Out of an abundance of caution, The J. M. Smucker Company has announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of Robin Hood® All Purpose Flour distributed and sold in the U.S. due to possible E. coli contamination. This recall does not impact any Robin Hood® items sold in Canada.

No other items manufactured by The J. M. Smucker Company, including other Robin Hood® products distributed and sold in the U.S. or Canada, are impacted by this issue. No illnesses related to this issue have been reported to date.

The impacted products are as follows:

Robin Hood All Purpose Flour 5-pound bags, UPC code 0 51500 18010 2, Lot Code 8350 513 with Best if Used by Date 6/16/2020; Lot 8351 513 and Best if Used by Date 6/17/2020; Lot 8354 513 and Best if Used by Date 6/20/2020; and Lot 8355 513, with Best if Used by Date 6/21/2020.

These products were distributed by The J. M. Smucker Company to a variety of retailers in the U.S.

Consumers who have impacted product should stop using the products and should dispose of them. If consumers have questions or have products covered by this recall, they should call 888-569-6728, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. ET.

The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

