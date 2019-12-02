Rockport Motel Fire Death Early Monday Morning

The State Fire Marshal's Office says one man has died after fire swept his motel room in Rockport this morning. The fire was reported about 3:30 AM at the Schooner Bay Motor Inn on Route 1. A Camden-Rockport Police officer was one of the first responders at the scene and pulled the man from his second floor room but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Occupants of the other rooms at the motel were evacuated without injury. Four Fire Marshal Investigators are now attempting to determine the cause of the fire. Firefighters from Rockport, Camden, Rockland, Hope, Lincolnville and Warren responded to the fire scene.