Rotary fundraiser keeps electronics out of landfills

An event in Caribou on Saturday gave folks a great opportunity to do a bit of spring cleaning, and help a worthy cause at the same time.

The Caribou Rotary Club hosted an electronics recycling event at the Caribou High School, with funds raised going toward community projects. The event gave folks a chance to discard old televisions, computers and other equipment, keeping these items out of landfills.

"We're really working hard right now. Our major fundraisers are for the new systems that are being built. We're donating $10,000 a year, for the next five years, to help with this project. And then, of course, whatever community efforts need additional help, we're there to do it," says Carla Thibodeau, Caribou Rotary President for 2018-19.

Traffic was nonstop. By the end of the event, more than a tractor-trailer load of unwanted electronics were collected. Thibodeau says the fundraiser was successful group effort, thanks to volunteers and organizations, including Rotarians, their families, high school students, WAGM-TV, and Electronics End of Brewer.