Rotating crops benefits County farmers

Rotating crops serves many purposes. At the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Presque Isle, it's performed as part of their scientific program. Professor Steve Johnson says various crops are planted and studied.

"It's a three year study, and so there's a mirror of potatoes and small grains on the other side," says Professor Steve Johnson, of the U-Maine Cooperative Extension.

Seeds for a future year's crop are often sowed when the current crop is planted.

"The potatoes over here on one side was clear potatoes this year and on the other side, the barley was underseeded with either red clover or some rye grass," says Elbridge Giggie, Scientific Research Assistant with the U-Maine Cooperative Extension.

