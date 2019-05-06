Lines torn down along Route 1 in Bridgewater causes detour

On 5/6/2019 at approximately 2:07 PM Bridgewater Fire and State Police responded to a report of utility lines down across Route 1 in Bridgewater. Trooper Scott Duff responded and through his investigation learned the following. A 2005 International Fertilizer truck owned by McCain Foods was traveling South on Route One and operated by 72 year old Cecil Pirie of Perandover, NB. The chute on the truck caught the utility lines owned by Consolidated Communication tearing them down. A second vehicle, a 2004 Ford truck operated by 68 year old Mark Brewer of Bridgewater was also traveling South and struck the lines and was damaged. According to a Consolidated Communications worker, recent utility work in the area replacing lines may have caused the line to be lower than usual. Traffic was routed around the scene for over an hour while utility crews worked to clear the roadway.