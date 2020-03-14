Route 161 Back Open, Poor Visibility in Areas Still

Route 161 is back open, but visibility is still very poor in areas where there are open fields north of Route 162. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area until the wind lets up. If you find yourself stuck in a white out and can’t move, keep your headlights and hazard lights on and call 911. Do not get out of the vehicle. If you are involved in a crash in a white out and can move your vehicle, drive to a safe location and call 911 from there. Staying in the white out area is very dangerous and is likely to cause more crashes.

On Saturday at approximately 1225PM the first call of a crash came in via 911 to the Houlton Regional Communications Center. Trooper Matt Curtin responded along with Cpl. Chuck Michaud. Within minutes several more cars collided. In total there were 5 vehicles involved in 3 separate crashes. Two people were transported from the scene via ASI Ambulance Service to the Fort Kent hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One person was complaining of pain, but was not transported. DOT and North Lakes Fire assisted with traffic and the temporary detour. Three other crashes occurred around the County due to wind & blowing snow across the roadway one in Woodland and two in Westfield.

