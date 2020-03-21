Routine traffic stop resulted in drug charges against three County people

Last Saturday, a Caribou police officer conducted a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations. At the time of the stop, K-9 Jazz and his handler of the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office were in the area and came to help. As a result of the stop, 41 year old Brian Keenan of Caribou was arrested and charged with TRAFFICKING IN SCHEDULE W DRUGS and FURNISHING SCHEDULE W DRUGS. Keenan was also charged with REFUSING TO SUBMIT TO ARREST. Also charged in the incident was 42 year old Jose Rosado (RA-SOT-O) of Fort Fairfield for TRAFFICKING IN SCHEDULE W DRUGS and FURNISHING SCHEDULE W DRUGS and 32 year old Meagan McCaulsand of Fort Fairfield was charged with POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE W DRUGS. All three are scheduled for court on May 7th at the Caribou District Courthouse. As a result of the investigation, more than 6 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than 8 grams of methamphetamine and several pieces of drug paraphernalia were seized.