Rural northern Maine to try more on-demand bus service

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Maine’s state government has received a federal grant for a pilot project that is designed to grow the availability of on-demand bus service in its rural northern areas.

The $188,000 grant to the Maine Department of Transportation will aid the project in Aroostook County and the rural Presque Isle area, the U.S. Department of Transportation said. It’s part of $3.5 million the federal agency is using for access and mobility grants around the country.

The $3.5 million is slated for 17 projects in 16 states, the federal government said. The USDOT said the Maine project will use technology to fill gaps in service and improve access for older residents and people with disabilities.