Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers

A U.S. cybersecurity company says Russian military agents successfully hacked the Ukrainan gas company at the center of the scandal involving President Donald Trump’s efforts to dig up dirt on Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Russian agents launched a phishing campaign in early November aimed at stealing login credentials for employees of Burisma Holdings, the gas company, according to Area 1, a Silicon Valley company that specializes in e-mail security.

