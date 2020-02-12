SAD 1 Superintendent settling into new position

While these youngsters are learning in class, it's actually the new SAD 1 Superintendent Ben Greenlaw whose become a student of sorts...taking on a new learning curve to better understand the district he presides over.

"My goal really here all year has been to get a sense of the district - what are we doing well, what can we do better, and then I've been meeting with stakeholders, teachers, custodians, school board members, principals to get a better sense to allow us to set some goals and move forward," says Ben Greenlaw.

