State Police gun recovered in Boston

State Police say a rifle stolen nearly two years ago from a trooper's parked cruiser was recovered over the weekend in Boston. The AR-15 was recovered by Boston Police as part of an investigation in the city. The department issued rifle, along with a handgun, were stolen in June of 2018 from the cruiser of Trooper Jonathan Russell which was parked in the driveway of his home in Norway. The handgun was recovered a short time later and was not owned by State Police or the trooper, but had been seized in an investigation State Police charged a Massachusetts man last year with the theft of the guns. James Burns, 24, was arrested in Fall River, MA and later pled guilty .