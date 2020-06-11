StoryWalks comes to Mantle Lake Park

If you choose to go hiking along the trails at Mantle Lake Park you'll notice that on the path are the colorful pages from a book called Spring's Sprung by Maine author Lynn Plourde.

As the pandemic has cancelled many summer events for both the Mark and Emily Turner library and the Presque Isle Parks and Rec department, the two have partnered up to bring Story Walk to the community.

(Jacob Shaw) : It's really cool you know we've all been getting outside more anyways and to have something dedicated for our kids to do is something special...They've been sprinting to each page which is really funny to watch.

(Emily Shaw) : Yea and especially because the equipment is a little questionable with everything going on it's nice to have something else going on that is socially distanced.

(nat sound of Dad reading)

Story Walk is an idea by Anne Ferguson, an author from Montpelier, Vermont.

The mission is to get kids to have the joys of reading and outdoor activity at the same time.

Melissa St. Pierre and Elyse Kiehn of the library have been looking for ways to serve the community as the library's doors remain closed due to the pandemic.

(Elyse Keihn) : "I think it's important for us to emphasize that even though a lot of our summer programming is not able to go on there's still a lot that we're able to do for the community."

StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 12 countries and now it is in Presque Isle.

Melissa and Elyse plan to feature a new book each month.

(Melissa St. Pierre) : "Since we have so much positive feedback already I think every month or at least once every month we're going to be changing the pages to the stories. So hopefully next month we'll be a new story up for families to enjoy."

And if you were wondering how it's been received...just listen to Eden Shaw as she speaks for herself and her sister Ivy.

(Eden Shaw) : "Is it fun? Yea. How fun? A million!"