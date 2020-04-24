S.W. Collins donates $5,000 to local food pantries and soup kitchens

The S.W. Collins Co. 2020 grant program will look different than previous quarters. The company is donating $5,000 to the local food pantries and soup kitchens. Typically, the grant is awarded at the end of the quarter in July; however, the funds will be donated immediately during this time of greatest need. Recipients include Greater Fort Kent Area Ecumenical Food Pantry, St. Mary’s Food Pantry Eagle Lake, Bread of Life Soup Kitchen Caribou, Caribou Ecumenical Food Pantry, Grace Interfaith Food Table Presque Isle, Freedom Church Maine Mars Hill, St. Mary’s Food Pantry Houlton, Adopt A Block Aroostook, Lincoln Regional Food Cupboard and Springfield Community Chapel Food Cupboard. “Food insecurity is greatest during these times,” said Sam Collins, president. “We hope our contribution provides some of the essential food and supplies to those most in need.”

The third quarter will return to reviewing applications with a deadline of June 15, 2020. Applications are available on the website at swcollins.com/grant or you can contact Leslie Jackson at 207-496-6723 or email lesliej@swcollins.com for more information.

Applications can be mailed to S.W. Collins Co., PO Box 70, Caribou, ME 04736, Emailed to lesliej@swcollins.com or dropped off at your local store.

S.W. Collins is a fifth-generation Aroostook County lumber and building supply dealer with locations in Lincoln, Houlton, Presque Isle, Caribou and Fort Kent. Their commitment to offering excellent products and legendary service has been the core

