Safety inspectors visit fairs

Fairs and festivals are under way across the state, but who ensures the public's safety when riding the rides or dining at a food booth? Kathy McCarty spoke with officials about what they do to make fairs and festivals safe for all.

Most of us have ridden a ride at the fair, without giving a second thought as to how safe it might be. Public Safety Inspector Scott Cyr, of the Maine Fire Marshal's Office, says by statute they're required to be inspected at least once when they enter the state and, when personnel are available, spot checks are done at sites around the state, several times a year.

"We're looking at structural elements, we're looking at walking surfaces, fasteners, all sorts of things like that that have to do with the ride. We look at - visually we look at welds to see if there's any deficiencies in the welds and that sort of thing," says Scott Cyr, Public Safety Inspector with the Maine Fire Marshal's Office.

If anything's found, inspectors refer back to the manufacturer, consulting with them to see what the correct repair or replacement would be. Inspectors were in Presque Isle at the fairgrounds looking over equipment on Thursday, with plans to go to Houlton next.

Cyr says "The company that they've contracted with, we have inspected the rides initially one time this year, but we will be looking at them again when they set up in Houlton."

Inspections are also performed at food booths - those at fairs, as well as those that travel to the many festivals throughout the summer.

"We look for several things. We look for fire extinguishers. We also look at the cleanliness of the booth itself, you know, after the booth gets set up and they're ready to actually serve food. We look for running water, making sure that their area is clean, there are no hazards, making sure there's no problems in a space that could conflict with the cooking of the food," says Vince Baldwin, a Presque Isle Code Enforcement Officer.

KM - Code Enforcement Officer Vince Baldwin says food booths are required to have both hot and cold running water, and employees wear gloves when serving food. Cyr says once inspected, rides receive certification if they've passed.

"We usually issue a sticker on the ride which, you know, the public can see, so they know the ride's been looked at by our office and, you know, it kind of gives them a little sense of security," says Cyr.

A sense of security that will ensure a fun time at the fair.