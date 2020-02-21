Saint John Pursuit Ends in Arrest

Trooper Nathan Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement on State Route 161, Saint John. He attempted to stop a purple Mazda sedan for a vehicle defect. The driver failed to stop for the Trooper and a brief pursuit ensued. Trooper Desrosier recognized the driver as Donny McBreairty, 26 years-of-age, from Fort Kent, and terminated the pursuit for safety.

Trooper Desrosier conducted an investigation and located the vehicle at an address in Saint John. Trooper Desrosier located Donny inside the residence. Donny was currently released on bail for an unrealted incident. He was arrested for eluding, criminal speeding, operating after suspension, and violating his conditions of release. Donny was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and has an upcoming court date in Fort Kent Court.