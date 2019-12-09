Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

If the holiday season has you in the giving spirit, then the Salvation Army could use your help.

For the annual Kettle Campaign, the organization is looking for people to volunteer to be bell ringers. In Aroostook County, Bell Ringers are set up at locations throughout Southern and central Aroostook. The money raised goes towards helping people out throughout the year.

"That's our biggest challenge and we understand why, it is cold out, so we do have staff that does it, we always love volunteers. When those groups do it and churches, we have a good staff but they always seem to raise more money because they know more people, so it's a big help."

The goal this year is to raise 60 thousand dollars. For more information on how to volunteer (207) 532-2322