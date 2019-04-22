Samsung delays folding phone launch after breaking issues

Samsung is pushing back this week's planned public launch of its highly anticipated folding phone after reports that reviewers' phones were breaking.

The company had been planning to release the Galaxy Fold on Friday. Instead, it says it will to run more tests and announce a new launch date in the coming weeks.

Several journalists reported issues with the phones last week while testing review copies. Some said the phone's inside screens stopped working. Others removed an outer plastic layer that was meant to stay on and which protected the screen from scratches.

Samsung says there could be issues when pressure is put on the hinges that open and close the phone. It plans to find ways to better protect the screens.

The Galaxy Fold has a $2,000 price tag.

