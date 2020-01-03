Samurai Sword Man Charged

A Maine man who police say cut another man's arm with a samurai sword during a fight has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon. Police say 35-year-old Jeremy Rideout, of Millinocket, turned himself in Wednesday. He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor and made bail a few hours later. Police were called to a high school parking lot in Millinocket on Sunday where they found the injured man. Police say he was treated and released from the hospital. Court paperwork didn't indicate if Rideout had a lawyer. He's due back in court on Feb. 13.